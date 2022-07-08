Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 596482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

