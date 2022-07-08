Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,019.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,019 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 1,019.50 ($12.35), with a volume of 1543158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,107 ($13.41).

ANTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.74) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($19.92) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,449.44 ($17.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,009.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,446.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

