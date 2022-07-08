Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.95

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.95 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 98.05 ($1.19), with a volume of 682641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.30 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.98. The stock has a market cap of £601.57 million and a P/E ratio of 343.33.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

