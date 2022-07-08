Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $506.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.24), with a volume of 197886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.32).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 654 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 647.33 ($7.84).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 591.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 511.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($504,428.09).

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

