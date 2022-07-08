Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,137.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,137 ($50.10) and last traded at GBX 4,210 ($50.98), with a volume of 268127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,228 ($51.20).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.30) to GBX 3,600 ($43.59) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.31) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($64.18) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.60) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,397.38 ($65.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,410.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,582.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,023.56.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,793.65).

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

