IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.40

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.65 ($0.81), with a volume of 719508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.15 ($0.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £730.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.95.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($35,135.32).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

