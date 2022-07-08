American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $42.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

