Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXU. TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexco Resource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

