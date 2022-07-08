Roth Capital Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Neutral

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.99% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 192.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 368,953 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

