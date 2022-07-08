Roth Capital Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Neutral

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.99% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.