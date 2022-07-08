Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €4.70 ($4.90) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

