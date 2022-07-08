Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

