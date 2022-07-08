AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $156.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.55.

AGCO stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $58,666,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

