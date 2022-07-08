Longbow Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

