Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $84,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

