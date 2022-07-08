The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.11) to GBX 720 ($8.72) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.15) to GBX 733 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.48) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.