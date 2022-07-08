Barclays Cuts TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target to €12.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.67) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

