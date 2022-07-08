Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TCYSF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

