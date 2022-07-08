Credit Suisse Group Trims Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Target Price to 157.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 164.00 to 157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGVSF. HSBC upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.50.

TGVSF stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

