Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

