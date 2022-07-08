VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Given New €187.00 Price Target at Barclays

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €250.00 ($260.42) to €187.00 ($194.79) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. VGP has a 12-month low of $178.18 and a 12-month high of $302.00.
About VGP (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VGP (VGPBF)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.