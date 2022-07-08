Barclays Trims Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Target Price to €42.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

