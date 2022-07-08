Barclays Trims Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Target Price to €42.00

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.