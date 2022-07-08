Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 30,178 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

