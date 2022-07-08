Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($68.73) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($68.39). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($68.73), with a volume of 388,508 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.
Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)
