Barclays Trims Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price to €21.40

Jul 8th, 2022

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €22.00 ($22.92) to €21.40 ($22.29) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.04) to GBX 1,750 ($21.19) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,523.80.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Victrex has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

