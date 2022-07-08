AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,343,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.