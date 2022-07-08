AE Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

