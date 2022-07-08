AE Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.