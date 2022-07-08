AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,645 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

DFAE opened at $23.07 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

