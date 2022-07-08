RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $255.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

