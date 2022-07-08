SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Holdings Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,136,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.