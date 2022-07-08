Calton & Associates Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.