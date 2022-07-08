1,715 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

