Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 979 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

