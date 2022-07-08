Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 941 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

