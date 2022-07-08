Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 941 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.