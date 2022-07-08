Contrasting SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -29.09% -20.19% -16.65% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.15 -$54.35 million ($1.61) -3.73 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SeaSpine and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 447.22%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Vasamed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Vasamed (Get Rating)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

