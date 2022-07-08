Contrasting Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

This table compares Atlas Financial and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.19 -$12.73 million N/A N/A First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.22 -$1.23 million ($0.17) -9.82

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% First Acceptance -2.27% -6.68% -1.94%

Summary

First Acceptance beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

First Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.