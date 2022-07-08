Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) PT Lowered to SEK 115 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
HUFAF stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
