Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) PT Lowered to SEK 115 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HUFAF stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

