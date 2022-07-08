LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.