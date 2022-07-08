Credit Suisse Group Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 185

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

