Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.50.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.