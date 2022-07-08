Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,816,900 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in 89bio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in 89bio by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 89bio by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

