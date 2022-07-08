Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,816,900 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.