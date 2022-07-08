Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VERX opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -591.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vertex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Vertex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 72.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.