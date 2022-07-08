e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,277,681.22 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

On Monday, May 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30.

ELF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

