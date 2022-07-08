Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,947,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,476,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 369.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 117.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

