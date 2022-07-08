Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,062,731.67 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELF opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

