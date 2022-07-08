CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases C$4,122,432.81 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,122,432.81.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$62.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.74. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

