Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Purchases $1,399,999.80 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.81.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

