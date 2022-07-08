Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Buys C$4,341,581.40 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,341,581.40.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL.B stock opened at C$62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

