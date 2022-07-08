Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.75.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HCHDF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.