Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.75.

HCHDF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

